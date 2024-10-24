Researcher Spotlight: Brynne Sullivan, MD, Uses Big Data to Improve NICU Outcomes

So I get to take care of premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit. What I really love about my research is that I get to take the data that we see at the bedside. Look at it in a different way. Test hypotheses. Build new tools. Tools that provide early warning to detect illnesses that derail normal, healthy growth and development.

My name is Brant Sullivan. I'm a neonatologist and associate professor of pediatrics. I take care of patients in the new Natal Intensive Care unit and work with a team of researchers, including data scientists, engineers, statisticians in my research and clinical care. I get to bridge what we find in the computer lab and bring it to the bedside.

In my research, we take vital sign data, analyze patterns, and then display it at the bedside as an early warning system. This information can bring information to the team that improves care and saves lives. By bringing the right people to the right bedside at the right time.