Healthy Practice

Researcher Spotlight: Brynne Sullivan, MD, Uses Big Data to Improve NICU Outcomes

by Meghan Drummond

When it comes to developing treatment protocols for the littlest infants, big data fuels developments that save lives. Brynne Sullivan, MD, a neonatologist and associate professor, researches the many applications of this data.

Some of Sullivan's recent projects include developing new predictive analytics models as well as testing and adapting medical devices for rapid assessment of infants at critical risk of complications.

Watch as Sullivan talks about moving research from bench to bedside. Then, see her answers to our Researcher Spotlight questions below.

Bringing Computer Lab Findings to the Bedside

