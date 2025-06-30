When Your 5-Year Old Has ALL Leukemia

What do you say to a 5-year-old child when she has ALL? You keep it simple. For Julie Phillips, this meant telling her daughter, Blakeleigh, that she was sick and would be in the hospital for a while.

As a mother, though, nothing felt simple. She'd brought her daughter in for high fevers. To find out Blakeleigh had cancer was "heartbreaking."

Fast forward to today, and Julie's bursts with gratitude for her daughter's health. The team at UVA Health Children's made sure that Blakeleigh felt comfortable and unafraid while going through treatment. Everyone involved feels positive and hopeful that Blakeleigh will get better and better. Watch her story for more.