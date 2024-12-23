When To Worry About Developmental Delays

Milestones are goals that let us know that we’re on the right path. And the same is true for child development. While every child’s path is a little different, milestones are usually ticked off in a predictable pattern. But what do you do when your child misses a milestone?

When your child misses a milestone as they're growing up, it's called a developmental delay. And they're not uncommon. About 20% of children have some kind of developmental delay. Most experts think that number is underreported.

Sometimes, a kid just needs a little more time than others to reach a milestone. But when do you wait things out, and when is it time to talk to an expert?

What Do Developmental Delays Look Like?

A developmental delay can happen in any of the areas of child development. These areas are:

Thinking skills (cognitive)

Social/emotional skills

Language skills

Physical skills (motor)

Some delays affect multiple areas of development. Global developmental delays affect all areas of development.

Types of Developmental Delays

What the developmental delay looks like will depend on:

Your child’s age

What area is impacted

Developmental delays might look like:

Age Cognitive Delay Social/Emotional Delay Language/Speech Delay Motor Delay 6 Months Doesn't show interest in toys Doesn't laugh or look at faces Doesn't make noises to communicate Doesn't roll over 1 Year Doesn't look for toys Doesn't respond differently to strangers vs family Doesn't understand 'no' or try to say words Can't pick things up with thumb and pointer finger 18 Months Doesn't stack objects or roll toys with wheels Doesn't display emotions, like excitement or fear Doesn't follow one-step instructions, like 'stop' or 'let me see.' Is unable to take a few steps on their own 2 Years Doesn't try to use switches or buttons Doesn't look at familiar faces to see reactions Doesn't say 2 words together Doesn't run

But these are just some examples. For a full list of milestones from ages 2 months through 5 years, check out the Center for Disease Control’s list of developmental milestones.

Developmental Delays Are Often Normal

In some cases, developmental delays are expected. When a child is born extremely prematurely or with a serious condition, like congenital heart disease, they’re more likely to have delays. UVA Health Children's has follow-up programs for NICU graduates and children born with CHD to assess their development.

Children can develop at different speeds. They can also develop unevenly across the skill areas. A child who can run at 18 months may be ahead of their peers for motor skills but behind in other areas.

There are some wonderful characteristics that can also cause delays. Children growing up in households with 2 languages are more likely to be speech-delayed. But they’re also able to understand and speak both languages when they do start talking.

But when delays happen across multiple areas of development, it's more concerning. It’s also concerning when they affect a child’s daily life. When all of their playmates start talking, it’s easy for a child with a speech delay to get left out.

Talk to Your Pediatrician

Pediatricians often start appointments by talking about milestones. These are great opportunities to talk about concerns. They can answer your questions and start the process of getting help if your child's developmental delay needs it.

It’s also important to be honest with your provider at these visits. In parent groups, it’s fine to brag about your child saying ‘Mama’ and ‘Dada.’ With your pediatrician, you should probably add whether or not they’re using them in a way that makes sense.

Depending on your level of concern and what your provider observes, they may recommend: