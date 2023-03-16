When Should You See an ENT for Your Child?

Three common reasons parents take their children to the doctor are: ear infections, recurring nosebleeds, and sore throats. They’re also some of the most common conditions for ear, nose, and throat doctors, or ENTs, to treat. Pediatricians are well-versed in handling a sore throat. But when these issues become recurring, it might be time to see an ENT (also known as a otolaryngologist).

As a parent, you’re probably used to calling your child’s pediatrician for sore throats and ear infections. Your pediatrician has enough training and experience to help with these. But there are also ear, nose, and throat doctors who treat kids. They have extra training to treat problems with these parts of the body. So how do you know when your kid should see their regular pediatrician or an ENT?

How Do You Know It’s Time to See an ENT?

If you just need a strep test or to stop a nosebleed, your pediatrician is probably your best bet.

But when your child keeps having the same issue over and over, it might be time to see an ENT. These doctors have extra tools in their treatment toolbox that your pediatrician doesn’t — like surgery.

Ear infections, like scraped knees and Cheerio breath, are part of the toddler experience. While we rarely get ear infections as adults, it’s completely normal for toddlers to get 2 or 3 every year.

How Do You Get In to See an ENT?

It depends on your insurance. You might need your child’s pediatrician to make a referral to an ENT. It also helps to get a referral because your pediatrician can share helpful information with the ENT before your appointment.