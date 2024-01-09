When Should I See a Doctor for Back Pain? Red Flags to Watch

We’ve all done it: Slept in the wrong position or pulled something while exercising. One time I even threw my back out grabbing a backpack next to my desk. But I wouldn’t see a doctor for back pain like that, right?

Maybe. It’s true; almost everyone feels back pain at some point in their lives. And it usually goes away on its own.

But what if it’s something more? Like many medical problems, figuring out whether you should wait it out or see a doctor for back pain can be tricky. You don’t want to be a hypochondriac. But you also don’t want to ignore symptoms that, left untreated, end up damaging your body more.

We turned to UVA Health pain management specialist Lynn Kohan, MD, for answers.

When Back Pain Won’t Quit