When Is Heavy Period Bleeding a Problem?

Being a teenager with a period is hard enough when it’s uncomplicated. But how do you know if you’re losing too much blood during your period?

And how do you describe pain and heavy bleeding in a way that won‘t be dismissed by a provider or parent?

An overly heavy period (menorrhagia) can be an important indicator of health, says Susan Gray, MD. She’s one of the providers for the Adolescent Bleeding and Clotting Disorder service at UVA Health Children’s.

She also knows that teens sometimes don’t get taken seriously when they have heavy periods. “It’s easy for these girls to essentially be gaslit,” Gray adds.

To make sure teens get the help they need, she explains:

What’s excessive bleeding

When a teen should schedule an appointment with a specialist

How experts can keep a heavy period from disrupting your life

Signs You’re Losing Too Much Blood During a Period

Sometimes, it’s obvious. When early periods land kids in the emergency room for blood transfusions or they stand up and black out, it’s easy to see they need help.

But Gray shares that a lot of times, it’s more subtle. Most signs of a heavy period aren’t things that can be easily seen. That includes things like:

Having to change period products more than once every 2 hours

Having clots bigger than a quarter

Feeling sudden gushes (known as flooding)

“When in doubt, check it out,” Gray emphasizes. “Sometimes the problem is an endocrine disorder, a bleeding disorder, both, or none of the above.” But in all situations, treatment can help make periods more manageable.

The Most Important Sign of an Overly Heavy Period

Gray agrees the guidelines can be a little tough to interpret. When we say “changing tampons every 2 hours” is a problem, are we talking about regular size tampons? Heavy? Which brand? And what if you don’t have a quarter for a side-by-side comparison?

But ultimately, it comes down to one thing.

“Is it negatively impacting your daily life?” she asks. Because really, it shouldn’t. If you’re avoiding activities because of pain or worrying about overflow and ruining clothes, then your period has become a problem.

And you deserve a solution.