What Is Peripheral Arterial Disease?

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a very common condition that occurs when arteries outside the heart become narrowed or blocked, affecting circulation.

Cold hands and feet? This can be a warning sign of peripheral arterial disease.

If left untreated, you can develop gangrene and may even need to have the affected limb amputated.

PAD most commonly affects your lower extremities. Symptoms include:

Cramps in your calves, thighs or buttocks when exercising and walking

A significant decrease in temperature in your leg or foot compared to the rest of your body

Wounds in your toe or foot that don’t heal or heal very slowly

PAD more commonly affects older males and people who smoke or have hypertension, diabetes or hyperlipidemia.

Learn about how to reduce your peripheral arterial disease risk and PAD treatments in this week’s podcast.

Listen to the podcast: