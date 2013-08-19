We’re for Care Close to You: See a UVA Doctor in Zion Crossroads [VIDEO]

If you live near Keswick, Lake Monticello or Louisa, seeing a UVA specialist, or perhaps a primary care doctor, used to mean driving into Charlottesville. But that’s about to change.

UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads is opening Aug. 26 to bring care closer to families in central Virginia. This new building will have:

Imaging services, including breast imaging (mammograms, CT and MRI)

A pharmacy

A medical lab

Primary care

Specialty care

The facility is located at 1015 Spring Creek Parkway off U.S. Route 15 in Louisa County.

Appointments and Questions

Make an appointment with a primary care doctor or specialist.

Find out more about our imaging services.

Meet Our Zion Crossroads Doctors and Staff

Join us for our grand opening Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the entire family and enjoy a tour, snacks and games and meet the UVA women’s basketball team. We’ll have activities kids and adults will enjoy.

Can’t make it? We’re also having open houses:

August 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 28, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out this video for a look inside the facility and to learn more about our specialty care.