Vitamin A Can’t Prevent the Measles

Worldwide, measles kills more than 100,000 people a year. Most of them are under age 5. When it comes to treating measles, there's never been much for it. And in areas without access to a safe vaccine, they’ve had to cobble together treatment plans as best they can. Unfortunately, that means a lot of children fall through the cracks.

One thing the World Health Organization found that reduced the number of people dying from measles was vitamin A supplementation. This mainly works because not getting enough vitamin A can make the measles much worse.

Being at a correct vitamin level is never a bad thing. But it won’t keep you from getting sick. Especially with the measles, which is the most contagious illness we currently know.

According to UVA Health infectious disease expert Patrick Jackson, MD, “It’s an incredibly contagious virus, so we rely on high levels of vaccination to contain the spread,” he said. “That makes me worry about when we’ll have a lower vaccine level and see more sustained transmission of measles.”

And sure enough, in the middle of this outbreak, myths and half-truths abound. So, let’s take a closer look at what vitamin A can, and can’t, help with when it comes to measles.

What Is Vitamin A?

Vitamin A is a nutrient that helps your body do things like:

Grow and develop

Improve the immune system

Maintain healthy vision (especially night vision)

Reproduce

If you’re interested in skincare, you might also know vitamin A by another name: retinol.

As a skin ingredient, retinol helps skin look healthy. And it can even prevent acne.

Where Vitamin A Comes From

The great thing about vitamin A is that it’s basically everywhere. It’s especially rich in liver. But if you’re not a liver fan, you’ll still probably get enough vitamin A from dairy.

Some of the other top sources of vitamin A also have a healthy amount of Omega-3s in them. Oily fish in particular.

But no need to worry, vegans! Beta-carotene is another way to get vitamin A, and it’s found in all of the good fruits and veggies. Including:

Spinach

Sweet potatoes

Carrots

Mangoes

Apricots

All of these great sources mean that almost everyone in the United States gets enough vitamin A in their diet.