UVA Health COVID Update: The Bottom Line for Jan. 13, 2022

Expands the number of available hospital beds

Increases staffing capacity at hospitals and nursing homes

Gives public health agencies greater flexibility in responding to the pandemic

"We have the most patients hospitalized at UVA with COVID ever right now, both in the ICU and in the COVID ward," says infectious diseases expert Bill Petri, MD. "Part of the executive order [makes it] easier for other people to come from other states and practice here during the period of this emergency.”

What We Don't Know: When Will COVID-19 Rates Peak in Virginia?

UVA COVID-19 modeling projects that the Commonwealth’s new confirmed cases per week will peak at just over 346,000 during the week ending Jan. 23. This calculation is based on current local conditions and trends. “One outbreak – or one outbreak avoided – can set us down very different paths,” the model’s developers explain.

COVID Fact of the Week The omicron variant comprises more than 97% of COVID cases in our region of the country, according to CDC estimates for the week ending January 8.

The Bottom Line

With every new variant that comes along, there are many unknowns. The omicron variant is no different. While its effects seem milder than previous versions of SARS-CoV-2, controlling the surge is the best way to support healthcare providers and institutions. We have the tools we need to fight infection. These include:

Wearing a mask around other people, especially if you don’t know their vaccination status

Avoiding close contact with unvaccinated people

Getting vaccinated, or a booster shot, if you have not done so already

Protecting children ages 5 and above by getting them vaccinated

Learn more about staying safe from COVID.