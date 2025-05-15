Decoding the UV Index: The Case for Wearing Sunscreen Every Day

Like a lot of my fellow millennials, I got more into skincare during the pandemic and years after. I started watching all the skincare TikTok videos and reading all the articles that started popping up more and more during that time.

That's when I learned, to my surprise, that a not insignificant segment of the population wore sunscreen every day. I saw dermatologists and influencers alike tout sunscreen as the most impactful anti-aging product you can buy.

I already knew sunscreen was important for avoiding skin cancer. But I really only thought about wearing sit when I was going to be outside in direct sunlight for hours — like at the beach or an outdoor festival.

All this led me into a deep dive to answer: when do I need sunscreen? Here's what I learned.

The UV Index

Both skin cancer and sun aging are caused by ultraviolet rays from the sun. The UV index is a measure how much skin-damaging radiation reaches the Earth’s surface on a scale of 1-11. It varies by time and location.

When the UV index is 3 or higher, you should take steps to protect yourself from the sun, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Sunscreen helps prevent UV damage, which can lead to skin cancer, hyperpigmentation, and premature aging," explains UVA Health surgical oncologist Russell Witt, MD, who treats melanoma.

Checking the UV index is easy. Many weather apps include a UV index forecast. You can also search for one online.

Making Sunscreen a Daily Habit

When I started checking the UV index, I quickly found it followed a predictable pattern. Where I live in central Virginia, the index rises above 3 every day from about mid-March to October. And typically between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

I find the easiest way to make a positive change is to make it a habit. If it's automatic and I don't have to think about it, it's easy to stick to. In this case, I decided to start wearing sunscreen every day.

Fortunately, sunscreen formulas have come a long way. With a few Google searches and some trial and error, I found sunscreens I could comfortably wear every day — even under makeup.