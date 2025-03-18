Types of MS: What Are the Differences & Why Do They Matter?

How we talk about the different types of MS has changed just as quickly. Over time, people started using different terms and didn’t always agree on what they meant.

At 2 different points, MS experts came together to recommend a clear set of terms. The FDA also introduced new terms.

Out of all that, we ended up with the 4 main types of MS you see all over the internet. The problem? Most patients don’t fall neatly into 1 of the 4 types, Shin explains.

The MS Terms That Matter for Care

Here’s what it boils down to: most people with MS have both relapsing activity and progressive activity. What do these mean?

Relapses are flare-ups or times when you get new or worse symptoms. There are recovery periods between these. You can think of relapsing activity like stair steps. Sometimes, symptoms stick around after a relapse and become permanent.

Progressive activity looks more like a steady incline. Symptoms gradually get worse with no break.

2 Causes of Disability in MS

There are 2 ways people’s multiple sclerosis gets worse and causes disability.

The first is called relapse-associated worsening (RAW). It’s when you don’t fully recover from a relapse and a symptom becomes permanent.

The second is progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA). That’s the steady, gradual worsening of symptoms.

PIRA vs RAW & What It Means for You