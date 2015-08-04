Treating Critical Limb Ischemia (Podcast Tuesday)

Critical limb ischemia (CLI) is an obstruction of the arteries so severe it can greatly reduce blood flow to the arms and legs. This critical condition, which most often affects smokers and diabetics, can have dire consequences if left untreated, including skin ulcers, sores, and even amputation.
In this week’s podcast, Kanwar P. Singh, MD discusses the symptoms of the onset of CLI and treatments currently available.
