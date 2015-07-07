Skip to main content
Transient Ischemic Attack: Why You Should Worry (Podcast Tuesday)

by Megan Munkacsy

They’re often called “mini-strokes,” but they’re not necessarily mini. A transient ischemic attack (TIA) is a serious warning sign that you could have a stroke in the next two days. Symptoms come on very suddenly and include:

  • Weakness
  • Numbness
  • Clumsiness
  • Loss of vision in one eye

If you or someone else is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Listen to neurologist Brad Worrall, MD, explain why doctors take TIA symptoms so seriously.

