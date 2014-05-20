Toddler Keeps Dancing Despite Childhood Leukemia

A diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) meant two and a half years of chemotherapy for little Anna Pitts.

Her parents Krissy and Rob knew UVA was a short drive away from their Free Union home. It was there they met Anna's doctor Brian Belyea, MD, an oncologist at UVA Children's.

“From our very first meeting, we knew Dr. Belyea was just going to be perfect for us. He’s been amazing throughout everything,” Krissy says.

Belyea says Anna's particular type of leukemia has the highest cure rate of any childhood cancer. Today, she's in remission and doesn't remember much of her cancer treatments. Her mom says that's a blessing.

