When Tiny Blood Vessels Signal a Big Heart Problem: Coronary Microvascular Disease

If you’ve always thought that women’s hearts are different from men’s when it comes to heart disease, you’re right. Women don’t experience heart problems the same way men do. Several serious heart conditions, in fact, affect women more than they do men, such as coronary microvascular disease (CMD).

That’s why understanding the differences and seeking heart care specific to women is so important, says Patricia Rodriguez-Lozano, MD, cardiologist and director of the Women’s Heart Care program at UVA Health.

“Advocating for yourself is critical because cardiovascular disease in women is often underdiagnosed, undertreated, or misdiagnosed entirely,” she says. “Many are told ‘it’s just stress’ or ‘nothing is wrong,’ even when serious heart conditions are present.”

What Is Coronary Microvascular Disease?

CMD (also called coronary microvascular dysfunction or microvascular disease) is a type of small vessel disease, which happens when tiny blood vessels in your heart don’t work like they should. That means they don’t open wide when your heart needs more oxygen, like during exercise or a stressful event.

This can happen for a few reasons, like:

A problem with the blood vessel lining, called the endothelium

Vessels that become stiff or narrow because of inflammation or stress

Hormonal changes, especially around menopause or after pregnancy

An overactive stress response or nervous system signals

Even though the large arteries may look completely normal on a typical heart test, if you have CMD, it can still cause symptoms (like chest pain).

And CMD can increase your risk for future heart problems. “CMD is real and serious — it can significantly impair quality of life and is associated with an increased risk for major adverse cardiovascular events,” Rodriguez-Lozano says.