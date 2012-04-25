The ABCs (and Ds and Ks) of Vitamins

In my 20s, I kept a bottle of multivitamins in my kitchen cabinet. Every so often, I’d reach in there and grab a vitamin. More often than not, I ignored that bottle. Out of sight, out of mind. I started taking multivitamins more often once I reached my early 30s, assuming they would help with various health conditions.
Now, I take a multivitamin every night without fail. Plus, I was diagnosed with a vitamin D deficiency, so I take an additional supplement of that vitamin.
But do I really need to take those vitamins? Are they helping me — or could they be hurting me?
In the coming weeks, we’ll explore vitamins and supplements and clear up some of the mystery. You’ll get answers to these questions:
- Why do we need vitamins?
- What vitamins should I take if I’m pregnant?
- Do my kids need to take vitamins?
- How do I get vitamins in my daily diet?
- And lots more!
Plus, we’ll share some vitamin-rich recipes you can try at home.
Check back here on Thursdays to find out everything you ever wanted to know — and a little more — about vitamins and your health. And be sure to comment and share your ideas and questions with us!
Enjoy reading!
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.