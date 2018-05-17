Using Telemedicine For Stroke Care at UVA

The UVA Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth Learn more about telemedicine at UVA.

Telemedicine provides virtual healthcare to patients all over the state of Virginia, and across the world. The Stroke Center at UVA adopted the idea of telestroke back in 2006 and has since partnered with six regional sites to help patients receive specialty care from UVA providers right in their hometown.

Using telemedicine for stroke care is unique because of the acuity of care that is needed for patients who may be experiencing a stroke. Providers can now consult with patients and their physicians virtually instead of waiting to arrive at UVA for care.

The telestroke team at UVA recently treated their 1,000th patient using telemedicine. To learn more, watch Nina Solenski, MD and Andrew Southerland, MD discuss the Telestroke Program at UVA.