The Sometimes-Weird Symptoms of Pituitary Gland Tumors

Headaches, missed periods, sudden weight gain, mood changes. Many of us have these at some point in our lives. Other symptoms like a hump on your back or breast milk production are more likely to get your attention.

These are a few of the sometimes common, sometimes weird symptoms of pituitary gland tumors. We talked with UVA Health neurosurgeon John A. Jane Jr., MD, to get the scoop on these tumors and the different symptoms they can cause.

What Causes the Symptoms of Pituitary Gland Tumors?

Your pituitary gland sits inside your skull, below the brain and behind the nasal passages. It makes hormones that control reproduction, metabolism, growth, blood pressure, and other functions. These tumors can produce extra hormones or keep your pituitary gland from producing enough hormones.

Pituitary tumors are almost never cancer (they’re benign). And they don’t spread to other parts of your body.

Symptoms of Pituitary Gland Tumors: What to Watch For

There are different types of pituitary tumors. Each has a unique set of symptoms. Read on to learn the groups of symptoms that could point to a pituitary tumor.

Prolactinoma: Changes in the Reproductive System & Vision

A prolactinoma causes you to have too much of the hormone prolactin. That extra prolactin leads to low levels of sex hormones, especially estrogen and testosterone. The tumors can cause some unusual symptoms, including: