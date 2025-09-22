Stitches vs Sutures: A Guide

Let’s be real: nobody wants to hear the words, “You’re going to need stitches.” But cuts happen. Whether from a kitchen mishap, a bike crash, or something way less glamorous, sometimes your body needs a little extra help closing things up.

The good news? Stitches aren’t one-size-fits-all. Doctors have a few different tricks up their sleeves to help your skin heal safely, with as little scarring as possible.

Stitches vs Sutures: What’s the Difference?

You’ve probably heard people say “stitches” and “sutures” like they mean the same thing. Technically, sutures are the medical threads used to sew skin together, and stitches are the actual loops or ties made with the thread.

Types of Stitches (and Why It Matters)

Doctors don’t just grab any old thread and needle. They use specific materials depending on where your wound is and how deep it goes.

“Sutures are dissolvable and non-dissolvable,” says Naghmeh Pirsaharkhizlangroudi, MD, a surgeon at UVA Health.

Dissolvable stitches consist of special materials that your body breaks down on its own Great for internal wounds or spots where it’s tricky to remove stitches later (like inside your mouth)

consist of special materials that your body breaks down on its own Non-dissolvable stitches need to be removed by a provider once your wound has healed.

Each type has pros and cons, and your doctor chooses based on the wound’s location, tension, and risk of infection.

Non-dissolvable stitches are made of nylon and silk. “For skin wounds though, we never use silk,” notes Pirsaharkhizlangroudi.

But Wait — What About Staples or Glue?

Staples : Yep, actual medical staples. They’re fast, strong, and often used for scalp wounds or big cuts where speed matters (like in the ER).

: Yep, actual medical staples. They’re fast, strong, and often used for scalp wounds or big cuts where speed matters (like in the ER). Skin glue: Basically a medical-grade super glue that holds the edges of small, clean cuts together. It’s quick, painless, and disappears on its own. You can buy some at the local pharmacy.

When Do You Need Stitches?

Not every cut needs a trip to the ER. A few signs you probably do need stitches:

The cut is deep, gaping, or longer than half an inch.

It keeps bleeding even after applying pressure.

You can see fat, muscle, or bone.

It’s on your face, where scarring is a concern.

If it’s shallow and stops bleeding on its own, you might be able to clean it, bandage it, and let it heal without stitches.