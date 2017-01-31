What's a STEMI? Getting Heart Attack Treatment at UVA

The right heart attack treatment depends on the type of heart attack you experience. During any heart attack, blood stops flowing to the heart muscle. Without oxygen, the heart tissue becomes damaged or dies. When a STEMI heart attack occurs, a blood clot completely blocks the coronary artery, one of the major arteries supplying blood to the heart muscle.

Fast Heart Attack Treatment

The faster you get treatment, the better chance you have of surviving and preserving healthy heart tissue. UVA doctors open blocked arteries 13 minutes faster than the national average, according to American College of Cardiology data.

Watch Michael Ragosta, MD, director of interventional cardiology at UVA, explain heart attack treatment, including the special kind of treatment given to the STEMI kind.