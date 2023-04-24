The 2 Scary Sunburn Facts Every Parent Needs to Know

">melanoma treatment program at UVA Health.

Sunburn Facts: Doubling the Risk of Melanoma

You more than double your melanoma risk by having:

5 or more sunburns

1 blistering sunburn in childhood or adolescence

These facts come from the Skin Cancer Foundation.

These data points may inspire you to double down on your kid's sun protection. But what about you? How many sunburns did you have as a kid? Should you worry?

Why Worry About Melanoma?

Melanoma starts in the skin cells that make the pigment called melanin. Melanin's job is to protect our skin from the sun's ultraviolet rays.

Some types of melanoma can spread beyond the skin. We call this invasive melanoma. It’s on the rise in the U.S. About 98,000 Americans will be diagnosed with invasive melanoma this year.

We’ve come a long way in treating melanoma. Still, almost 8,000 people in the U.S. will die from melanoma in 2023, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

From the sun or tanning devices, UV radiation ranks among plutonium & cigarettes as known carcinogens, according to International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Why Are Sunburns So Damaging?

We’ve heard of harmful radiation leaking from nuclear powerplant meltdowns. But the sun gives off radiation too. It’s an invisible form of energy called ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Tanning beds also emit UV radiation — in amounts 10 to 15 times higher than the sun at its peak intensity.

When we don’t protect our skin from UV radiation, it can damage the DNA in our skin cells. This can lead to genetic mutations. These can lead to skin cancer. UV rays can also damage the eyes, causing cataracts and eyelid cancer.

UV radiation is a proven human carcinogen. Like cigarettes, it’s a definite cause of cancer. And like cigarettes, it doesn’t immediately cause cancer. It takes years of exposure.

Another scary fact: More people develop skin cancer because of indoor tanning than develop lung cancer because of smoking. (Virginia is among 20 states that ban indoor tanning for those under 18).