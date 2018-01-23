Germwatch: Cold, Dry Air Causing Sinus Issues, Plus Strep & Flu
With extremely cold temperatures alternating with unseasonably warm days, Charlottesville and the surrounding region may experience unusually high volumes of sinus issues and colds.
At the UVA Primary Care Locust Grove clinic, Nathaniel Arnatt, NP, says flu and strep among children is on the rise.
Cold Spells & Drastic Weather
Due to the drastic highs and lows in the weather here in central Virginia of late, Arnatt expects "to see lots of patients with congestion, post-nasal drip, and sinus pressure."
"Also, with this cold spell we just got over," he notes, "many patients have had their heat pumps running throughout the day, which has contributed to very dry heat."
To ward off and manage these weather-related sinus conditions, Arnatt advises people to use a saline nasal spray and humidifiers, to help moisten the air. "A lot of our patients use a Neti Pot," he adds, "a device used to flush saline through the maxillary sinuses that will also help moisturize the nasal cavities."
Strep & Flu
Also on the rise, according to Arnatt:
- Strep throat infections amongst children
- Flu
Arnatt notes, "Although influenza season is not in full swing yet, we are seeing cases of influenza A in our practice."
Strep & Flu Symptoms
Signs you might have strep:
- High fever and headache
- Sore throat
- Swollen lymph nodes and/or tonsils
Signs you might have flu:
- High fever
- Exhaustion — the flu makes you feel really, really tired
- Other cold symptoms, like cough, sore throat, congestion
Take strep or flu symptoms to a doctor immediately: Find a primary care provider near you.
He reminds us:
- Contact your provider at the first sign of symptoms within 48 hours (when Tamiflu can help prevent the worst)
- Even after 48 hours, treatment can provide relief
- You may even be eligible for Tamiflu if you've just had contact with a flu patient. Talk to your primary care provider.
The Germwatch series provides information on what’s going around in our community as well as popular reasons for primary care visits.
