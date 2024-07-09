What You Should Know About Sickle Cell Trait

Ryan Clark, a professional football player, always knew he was a carrier for sickle cell disease, called sickle cell trait. Then, during an away game in Denver, Colorado, Clark felt a sharp pain in his left side. He ended up in the hospital with a splenic infarction, a life-threatening condition normally seen in patients with sickle cell disease.

He didn’t know it, but by changing altitudes and playing football, Clark had created a dangerous scenario for someone with sickle cell trait.

After Clark’s spleen and gall bladder were removed, he recovered. He even continued to play in the NFL. But he never played in Denver again.

For many of his fans, it was the first they’d heard of sickle cell trait or that it can cause symptoms.

We talked to Emily Moses, MD, from UVA Health Children’s Comprehensive Sickle Cell Clinic, about the differences between having sickle cell disease and having sickle cell trait.

Sickle Cell Trait vs Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is probably the most well-known inherited blood disorder. Sickle cell disease affects roughly 100,000 people in the U.S. And sickle cell trait (SCT) affects 2 million Americans.

That means for every 1 person who has sickle cell disease, 20 are carriers. But even though it’s significantly more common, most people know less about SCT. And many people with SCT don’t even know they have it.

In contrast, most people with sickle cell disease know they have it. It’s part of the newborn screening, and the symptoms are hard to miss. But SCT signs can be a lot more subtle. Though less likely to cause serious symptoms, some medical complications do come from living with SCT.

Recessive Genes & Carriers

Sickle cell disease is a recessive gene. That means most of the time, it comes from having 2 copies of the sickle cell gene. This gene affects hemoglobin, a protein needed for red blood cells. Other, rarer, types have a copy of the sickle cell gene and another abnormal hemoglobin gene.

But with sickle cell trait, you have one copy of the sickle cell gene. The other hemoglobin gene is healthy and that’s enough for healthy red blood cells. That’s why people with sickle cell trait don’t usually have symptoms.

For many people, the most concerning part of SCT is finding out that if they have sickle cell trait, they’re a carrier. Which means their children are at risk for sickle cell disease.

Does Sickle Cell Trait Cause Symptoms?

“Almost never,” Moses says.

But if you have SCT, you should be aware of some risks. For instance, if your body suddenly needs more oxygen, your recovery might be slower than other people’s.

For instance, you’d need more oxygen when:

Doing high-intensity physical activity

Traveling to high elevations

Riding in an unpressurized airplane

Scuba diving

So, for Ryan Clark, traveling to Denver (higher elevation) and playing football (high intensity workout), triggered his SCT symptoms.

Fortunately, he was able to get the help he needed.