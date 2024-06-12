Who Should Get Genetic Testing for Inherited Heart Disease?

Did you have an uncle who used to complain about his “bad ticker?” Or grow up hearing about a relative who dropped dead overnight despite a lifetime of good health? These are just some of the stories geneticist Matt Thomas, GC, hears as head of UVA Health’s Cardiovascular Genetic Program.

“Most heart conditions have a genetic component,” Thomas shares.

Many people are afraid to test because they don’t want to know. But Thomas sees it differently. Genetic testing gives you the opportunity to take action early. And maybe prevent yourself from developing heart disease at all.

How Do I know If Genetic Testing Is Right For Me?

You should consider genetic testing for inheritable heart disease if you:

Have a family history of heart disease

Lost a family member to aortic aneurysm

Had anyone in your family die unexpectedly before the age of 50

Have had an unusual EKG reading

Recently experienced a heart event, like a heart attack, with no warning

What Does It Mean To Have a Family History of Heart Disease?

When a geneticist sits down to talk about family history, they look back 3 generations. That means you, your parents, and your grandparents.

If one of your parents or grandparents had heart disease, then you’re at increased risk.

But for many, this isn’t as obvious. If a parent or grandparent died unexpectedly, they may have had an undiagnosed heart condition. If they died of something unrelated while they were young, they may also have never shown symptoms.

Other family members might not share their full medical history. And when they do, they may only share in vague terms. Or with explanations related to lifestyle.

And of course, some people no longer communicate with their biological family. And uninterested in re-establishing contact just to find out if they’re at risk for a disease.

What Does Genetic Testing Involve?

Genetic testing is about as un-invasive as medical tests can be. After learning about your family history, your genetic counselor will suggest conditions to test for. Depending on your risk and the genes they need to look at, they’ll either get a cheek swab or a blood sample.

After a couple of weeks, your genetic counselor will get in touch to tell you the results of your tests, and what they mean for you going forward.

If My Genetic Test is Positive, Does That Mean I’ll Get Heart Disease?

A positive genetic test may seem scary. But Thomas is very clear: having the genes for a disorder and having the disorder are very different things. A positive test does not mean you’ll get heart disease. On the other hand, people with no genetic risk factors get heart disease.

Genetics is one factor in developing heart disease. But many others, like stress, diet, and lifestyle, play a role too. People who know they have a positive genetic risk often are careful to monitor their heart health and take preventative measures. By knowing you’re at risk, you can take steps to prevent getting heart disease. That’s the benefit of genetic testing.