Shin Splints When You Run? Try Gait Training

Get shin splints when you run? Frustrating as it is, you're not alone. It happens to about 40% of runners. The pain comes from repeated stress on the shin bone and surrounding tissues.

When they happen over and over, shin splints can become more than a major annoyance. They can get worse over time. And even lead to stress fractures.

So what can you do about them? Turns out the best strategy is to stop them from happening in the first place. That's where gait training comes in.

How to Prevent Shin Splints

Healthcare providers often prescribe home exercises to prevent shin splints. Pairing these with gait training can help even more. Whether you typically run outside or on a treadmill, just 4 weeks of gait training can prevent shin splints, according to new research from UVA Health.

How does gait training work? A professional watches you run and looks for any movement patterns that are putting extra stress on your shins. Then they help you adjust your gait to take the pressure off. Watch this video to learn more about gait training for shin splints.