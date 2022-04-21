Do I Need a 2nd COVID-19 Booster Shot? Yes, If You're 50 & Up or Immunocompromised
Older adults and people who are immunocompromised can now get a second COVID-19 booster shot.
The FDA recommends a second booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for:
- Adults 50 or older
- Immunocompromised children and adults ages 12 or older
The agency recommends a second booster shot of the Moderna vaccine for:
- Adults 50 or older
- Immunocompromised adults ages 18 or older
You should get your second COVID-19 booster shot at least 4 months after you got your last shot.
Need a Second Booster?
You can get a second COVID booster shot if you’re an older adult or immunocompromised.
How to Know Who's Immunocompromised
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you are immunocompromised if you:
- Are receiving cancer treatment
- Have had an organ transplant and take medicines to suppress your immune system
- Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Take high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress your immune system
- Have a moderate to severe immunodeficiency because of a condition like DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
Not sure if you’re immunocompromised? Talk with your primary care provider.
It’s okay to get a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine even if you received Moderna before and vice-versa, as long as you’re 4 months out from your last shot, says UVA infectious diseases expert William Petri, MD.
A Second COVID-19 Booster Shot Protects Against Severe Disease
Petri said he recommends getting the second COVID-19 booster shot to protect against going into the hospital or dying from COVID-19.
“The second booster provides added protection against severe COVID-19 in older adults,” he said. “The protection extends past 6 weeks (the longest time so far), with no signs of waning.”
Read more about the FDA emergency authorization for second booster shots.
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