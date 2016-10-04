Screening Women with Dense Breasts for Breast Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pink is upon us. Buying pink ribbon keychains and candy may (or may not — read the fine print) contribute in some small way toward reducing breast cancer deaths. But research proves that breast cancer screening saves lives, according to the National Cancer Institute.

If you've ever been told you have dense breasts, you may wonder how that affects your cancer risk. In this week's podcast, Carrie Rochman, MD, explains:

How you know if you have dense breast tissue

How frequently you need to get a screening

Why it's harder to catch breast cancers in dense tissue on a mammogram

Screening ultrasound v.s. 3D mammography

How you can reduce your risk of breast cancer

Listen to the podcast: