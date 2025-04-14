Sciatica Symptoms, Causes, & Treatment

Concerned you have sciatica symptoms? Wondering how to relieve sciatica pain? We answer all your questions about this often confusing and frustrating condition in this explainer.

What Is Sciatica?

Sciatica is a type of nerve pain. The hallmark of sciatica is lower back pain that radiates down one both legs.

The pain stems from the sciatic nerve. This actually refers to a bundle of nerves. Pain from sciatica comes from an injury or irritation to the nerves. Or from pinching or compression.

Most often, sciatica shows up as burning or shooting pain. But you also may notice tingling or numbness. Those symptoms result from interrupted signals to the brain.

The sciatic nerve is the largest nerve in the body. About the size of a U.S. penny, it branches off from the spinal cord and runs across each hip, connecting with other nerves just below the knee.