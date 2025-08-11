Same-Day Vs. Urgent Care Vs. Emergency Room: What’s Right for Me?

Same-day and urgent care visits are billed differently from ER visits. ER visits are expensive, even with insurance. With a same-day appointment, you’ll either be billed for an urgent care visit or pay only your usual primary care copay.

Have questions? Contact us for more information about how same-day care is billed. See our billing and insurance section.

Choose a same-day appointment if you need care for something like:

Fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and other cold and flu-like symptoms

Minor wounds or injuries like small cuts, small burns, bruises, or insect bites

Rashes

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Sprains or other minor injuries

What Is Urgent Care? For Health Issues That Can’t Wait

Urgent care is for health problems that require medical attention more quickly but aren’t life-threatening or serious enough to be an emergency. These illnesses or injuries may be stopping you from going about your normal day. You can’t wait for a doctor’s appointment, but the situation isn’t an emergency.

Again, these types of appointments can save you time and money. At an ER, patients are seen based on how bad their condition is. Patients needing life-saving care get seen before anyone else. With an urgent care appointment, you can skip the uncertainty of when you’ll be seen.

Choose an urgent care appointment for:

Cuts needing stitches (bleeding will not stop, or bandages are soaked)

Possible fracture, break, sprain, or other injury from a serious fall or accident

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting that won’t stop

Sudden, severe stomach pain or cramping

Allergic reactions like hives or a sudden rash, difficulty breathing, and wheezing

Burns that are deep (through all layers of your skin), large (bigger than the palm of your hand), or burns from a chemical or electrical source

Fever over 103 degrees

What Is Virtual Care?

When you can't make it to the clinic in person, you can still get care fast. Virtual visits (having an appointment with a healthcare provider by video or phone call) offer a safe and convenient way to get care from a UVA Health provider, without leaving home.

If you need care today, our Virtual Primary Care on Demand service offers online same-day visits without needing an appointment. You don’t even need to already be a UVA Health patient.

Not all health issues can be handled through a virtual visit. You may be told to go to a clinic to complete your visit or to go to the ER.

Should I Go to the ER? Serious and Life-Threatening Issues

A trip to the ER is for very serious health problems that could be life-threatening. Our ERs have advanced tools and specialists trained to handle serious emergencies and save lives. Our ERs are open 24/7.

If you don’t think you can travel to get care on your own, it’s best to call 911 and have emergency medical technicians check you out.

Go to the ER when you have:

Heart attack signs, like chest pain or trouble breathing

Stroke symptoms, like sudden weakness, slurred speech, or confusion

Serious head, neck, or back injuries

Serious allergic reactions

Seizures

Knowing Your Options Helps You Be Ready

Knowing your options and where your nearest same-day clinic, urgent care clinic, and ER are located can make a big difference when you need care fast.

Again, if you’re having an emergency and need care as soon as possible, call 911 or visit the ER. If you’re still unsure where to go, call your clinic. They may be available to help you make a decision and guide you to the nearest medical facility for help.

After hours, and can’t reach someone at your clinic? It may be best to just head to the ER. That can prevent an emergency from getting worse.