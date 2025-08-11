Same-Day Vs. Urgent Care Vs. Emergency Room: What’s Right for Me?
Some days, an illness or injury hits you fast and hard, and you know you need to see a doctor. Should you go to urgent care or the emergency room? What about a same-day appointment or walk-in clinic? Knowing when to visit a same-day clinic vs. urgent care vs. emergency room (ER) can save you time, money, and get you the right care fast.
How should you decide which to choose?
Remember, for life-threatening emergencies, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
At UVA Health, we offer several options for care when you need to see someone today. Besides our 4 ERs in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Haymarket, and Prince William, we also offer same-day and urgent care appointments, walk-in care without an appointment, and options for seeing a doctor online or by phone, called virtual care, so you don’t even need to leave home.
What Is Same-Day Care? Help for Minor Problems Today
Same-day care is for health problems that aren’t emergencies but need quick attention.
Many of our clinics offer same-day appointments. This means you may be able to schedule a same-day appointment at a clinic that already knows you and your history. And having a same-day clinic appointment means less waiting, less worry, and a smaller bill than an ER visit.
Same-day and urgent care visits are billed differently from ER visits. ER visits are expensive, even with insurance. With a same-day appointment, you’ll either be billed for an urgent care visit or pay only your usual primary care copay.
Have questions? Contact us for more information about how same-day care is billed. See our billing and insurance section.
Choose a same-day appointment if you need care for something like:
- Fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and other cold and flu-like symptoms
- Minor wounds or injuries like small cuts, small burns, bruises, or insect bites
- Rashes
- Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
- Sprains or other minor injuries
What Is Urgent Care? For Health Issues That Can’t Wait
Urgent care is for health problems that require medical attention more quickly but aren’t life-threatening or serious enough to be an emergency. These illnesses or injuries may be stopping you from going about your normal day. You can’t wait for a doctor’s appointment, but the situation isn’t an emergency.
Again, these types of appointments can save you time and money. At an ER, patients are seen based on how bad their condition is. Patients needing life-saving care get seen before anyone else. With an urgent care appointment, you can skip the uncertainty of when you’ll be seen.
Choose an urgent care appointment for:
- Cuts needing stitches (bleeding will not stop, or bandages are soaked)
- Possible fracture, break, sprain, or other injury from a serious fall or accident
- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting that won’t stop
- Sudden, severe stomach pain or cramping
- Allergic reactions like hives or a sudden rash, difficulty breathing, and wheezing
- Burns that are deep (through all layers of your skin), large (bigger than the palm of your hand), or burns from a chemical or electrical source
- Fever over 103 degrees
What Is Virtual Care?
When you can't make it to the clinic in person, you can still get care fast. Virtual visits (having an appointment with a healthcare provider by video or phone call) offer a safe and convenient way to get care from a UVA Health provider, without leaving home.
If you need care today, our Virtual Primary Care on Demand service offers online same-day visits without needing an appointment. You don’t even need to already be a UVA Health patient.
Not all health issues can be handled through a virtual visit. You may be told to go to a clinic to complete your visit or to go to the ER.
Should I Go to the ER? Serious and Life-Threatening Issues
A trip to the ER is for very serious health problems that could be life-threatening. Our ERs have advanced tools and specialists trained to handle serious emergencies and save lives. Our ERs are open 24/7.
If you don’t think you can travel to get care on your own, it’s best to call 911 and have emergency medical technicians check you out.
Go to the ER when you have:
- Heart attack signs, like chest pain or trouble breathing
- Stroke symptoms, like sudden weakness, slurred speech, or confusion
- Serious head, neck, or back injuries
- Serious allergic reactions
- Seizures
Knowing Your Options Helps You Be Ready
Knowing your options and where your nearest same-day clinic, urgent care clinic, and ER are located can make a big difference when you need care fast.
Again, if you’re having an emergency and need care as soon as possible, call 911 or visit the ER. If you’re still unsure where to go, call your clinic. They may be available to help you make a decision and guide you to the nearest medical facility for help.
After hours, and can’t reach someone at your clinic? It may be best to just head to the ER. That can prevent an emergency from getting worse.
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