Remote Area Medical Clinic Wrap-up

In case you missed it, here's a brief wrap-up of all the stories we published over the last week or so about the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Va. 240 volunteers from UVA traveled to the southwest portion of the state to provide free medical care at the three-day event.

Three Days, 1,300 Patients: An overview of the clinic, including the services provided and the people who attend.

Why I Go To Remote Area Medical: One UVA employee shares her personal experiences.

The People Behind RAM:

Nosheen Reza, medical student

Ellen Shields, RN

Robbbyrda Preston and Charlotte Graham, Patient Access

Betty Jenkins, RN

And best of all, don't miss this great slideshow that tells the story of RAM in pictures.