How To Quit Smoking: Q&A With a Stage 4 Lung Cancer Survivor

In Nashville, Tenn., in 1979, I was out with some friends and ran out of cigarettes. I went up to a vending machine to get some and they were $1 a package. I walked away from the machine vowing to never pay a $1 for a pack of cigarettes. That was a short event, until I returned home a few weeks later and picked up smoking again.

Later that year, I married my wife, Valerie. She had never been a smoker. I stopped smoking for her sake. At that time, I quit for nearly a year. That quitting attempt was reinforced by the work I was doing at the time, which made it difficult to be a smoker as we could not carry matches or lighters in many circumstances.

At one point I tried to substitute smokeless tobacco. I quickly discovered it was nasty tasting and upset my stomach! I resumed smoking the next year when I was reassigned to a training center as an instructor. While I did not have a lot of time during the day to smoke, after work I would gather socially at the club with co-workers who smoked. In a short time I was “bumming” cigarettes from them; then I started buying my own.

Every time I started smoking again, it seemed like I would smoke more.

When did you quit smoking permanently?

I successfully stopped smoking in June 1995, the day I departed from my assignment as Chief Engineer Officer, US Coast Guard Cutter RELIANCE. My next assignment was as a full-time mechanical/manufacturing technology student at New Hampshire Technical Institute in a Coast Guard-funded 2-year academic program.

I quit smoking because it was one habit that I did not want to take with me to school from my time as a sailor. Times had changed with regards to acceptance and encouragement of smoking. I was sure smoking would be an inconvenience and a big distraction in school.

I thought being a full-time student was going to be hard enough. The day I left RELIANCE, I threw away about a half a pack of cigarettes and just stopped.

How did you make quitting finally stick?

I had the willpower focused on my desire to achieve at school, and I had shared my intent to stop with my family, my coworkers, and people within my church faith community. They prayed for me as well as I prayed to God that He would break my addiction. I still regularly pray for respite from the triggers and temptations that would lead me back to an active smoking habit.

From your experience, why is quitting so hard?

It is quite difficult to break any addiction. Smoking seems to me to be a very complex combination of addictions. I think to succeed each of them needs to be dealt with to overcome in some focused way.

There is a physical dependency component of the nicotine causing things to happen in your body. This creates a craving you want to satisfy with smoking.

There are physical rituals associated with the act of preparing the cigarette, lighting it up, inhaling, exhaling clouds of smoke. If you watch smokers, they will go often through a little routine each time they have a cigarette. Breaking that routine can be a real challenge.

There is usually a social component of sharing the smoking and associated behavior with other people. Sometimes sitting to have a cigarette is associated with accomplishing a task. Sort of a feeling of accomplishment or a job well done.

What's your advice for people who smoke or are struggling to quit smoking?

Look carefully at your triggers. Ask yourself:

When do you smoke a cigarette, and why you do you chose to smoke it?

What does it accomplish for you?

How does it make you feel?

What is good about it?

What is not so good about it?

Have you been advised to stop by a healthcare professional?

If you find there are a lot of not-so-good things about it, could you choose to do something else?

The strongest thing I had to break was the social triggers. I was blessed at the time to have a significant job assignment change. That removed a number of triggers.

I think you have to go into it knowing that it will be challenging, knowing that you might not be able to do it the first time. You are not the first one to have the habit or the first one to struggle to try to quit. It can be done!

How important is support from others?

It may be difficult to secretly quit. I was not able to do it alone. You need to find a way to get support. Express your goal to your family, your spiritual and social community, your healthcare professional, and in your workplace. Be prepared to share your struggles and your successes.

Often open accountability is very important for personal accountability. In the face of an addiction you may find it easy to rationalize with yourself. But it's more difficult to rationalize your behavior to others.