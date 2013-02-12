Video: Quinoa Pasta with Salsa Verde and Gremolata and Tomatoes

Do you have 15 minutes?

If so, you have time to make this healthy and delicious pasta from UVA executive chef Stephen Losee.

Using ingredients you may already have in your pantry, Losee, who helps provide much of the food for the Hospital cafeterias, crafts a brightly flavored and beautiful dish that you could serve anytime of year.

As you’ll learn in the video below, in addition to tasting great, this dish is a nutritional powerhouse, according to UVA nutritionist Angela Spaid.

Remember, UVA nutritionists can help any Heart Center patient. Ask your cardiologist at your next appointment.

Get the recipe.

Leave a comment to let us know what you think!