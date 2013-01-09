Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease: Supplement Chiro-inositol May Help

There’s a lot of debate about the benefits of nutritional supplements and whether some do more harm than good. But researchers found one supplement that may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Chiro-inositol, a compound that occurs naturally in foods, protects the brain from the toxins that cause Alzheimer’s, UVA and Northwestern University researchers found. Alzheimer’s-affected brains are resistant to insulin, and they don’t use glucose very well. Researchers believe chiro-inositols help the brain overcome this insulin resistance.

The researchers are recommending further investigation, including a clinical trial in humans and developing more drugs that contain chiro-inositols.