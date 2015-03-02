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Healthy Balance

Preconception, Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum FAQs

by Megan Munkacsy

A baby sleeps in a carseat while holding both parents hands

“Should I take prenatal vitamins before conception?”

“Why doesn’t anyone talk about miscarriage?”

“Does the baby really need all this stuff?”

We looked at these questions and more in our maternity series:

Preconception

First Trimester

Second Trimester

Third Trimester

 After the Baby Comes

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