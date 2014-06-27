Poetry Friday: For John

Every week we’re publishing the winning poems from April’s medical poetry contest. This week’s poem was a runner-up in Category III: Grab the (Black) Bag: Miscellaneous Medical Moments.



For John

By Lisa A. Ryan

Like a ram in the thicket, or

an apparition in mist, you were not

there and then you were there, visit just

before surgery, before the almighty

doctors saying, "There's nothing we can do."

By our last meal together you've begun

starving to death and you're not-

there-ness is the robe I'm reaching out to touch,

the words you don't say are the mystery

of the miracle never come to pass.

I expected you to go out like

a martyr, John; battle cry, flames at your torso,

having the last, pure word. I would be

Mary, crying at the tomb for your

there-ness I hadn't eyes to see.

But you're slinking off into the

dark garden. Spirit unwilling to wear

weakening flesh, and who wouldn't take

this cup from you? Your desk is cleared,

see you again soon, no trash in the can.