Poetry Friday: Insomnia

Every week for the past few months, we’ve published the winning poems from April’s medical poetry contest. This week’s poem, a runner-up in Category III: Grab the (Black) Bag: Miscellaneous Medical Moments, is the last one. Thanks again to all who submitted!



Insomnia

By Rabita Alamgir

Eyelids fail to block

late chats with the moon.

I’m lucky, it mocks,

that I can admire its beauty.

I don’t get nightmares,

but I’m robbed of sweet dreams.

I read to my soul’s content

then forget everything in a day.

I notice with useless clarity

the murmurs of the wind,

the drone of the heater.

Purple bags, my physician remarks,

are but a metonymy

for my endless despondence.

Yes, too saturated with bitter optimism,

sunlight always stings my eyes.

I have no right to be so melancholy,

yet I’m always awake and

alert, hopeful

sleep might come. Still,

My eyes never sparkle.