Poetry Friday: Doctor

Every week we’re publishing the winning poems from April’s medical poetry contest. This week’s poem won Honorable Mention.



Doctor

By Katherine Crowley

She says his coat reminds her

of May: crabapple blossoms

in sun, so white they refract

bright hues and greens.

And she says his movements

beneath the white feel

like a warm prayer

in a place she thought should be

Godless cold.

We both call to fear

like a dog off his leash,

because we think we need it,

but his coat says surrender, and

we listen and obey.

And when I imagine leaving the pristine

for a cigarette — envision

the easy lightness of

smoky wisps skimming the cold air and the

bright tip slowly receding —

in the pack of cylinders all I see

is beige.

The coat saves my mother.

The coat saves me.