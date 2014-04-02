Poetry Contest! Just What the Doctor Ordered

Celebrate National Poetry Month with us!
You might be wondering… why would a hospital blog hold a poetry contest?
As we learned from a past interview with UVA’s own Daniel Becker, MD, doctor and editor of the journal “Hospital Drive,” research shows that creative writing is healthy for both patients and doctors alike.
Becker will judge the contest.
So: Ready, set, write!
How to Enter
- Write a poem or poems that fit in one of the three categories listed below.
- Submit poems via email. [email protected]
- Make sure to tell us which category your poem is for.
- Deadline for submissions: April 15.
- Submit as many as you like! No previously published poems, please.
- Winners will be announced at the beginning of May.
Prizes: Get Published, Win a $50 Gift Card
The top three winners in each category will have their works published on this blog.
Two winners will be selected to receive a grand prize: A $50 Visa gift card. Use it to purchase writing materials, poetry books, medical guides, or anything else you would like.
All winning poems will be considered for publication in the journal "Hospital Drive."
Poetry Submission Categories
Category I: Bedside Manners
Enter your praise for the best doctor, nurse, other healthcare provider experience you’ve had.
Category II: How Sick Did You Get?
What’s the worst illness you’ve ever suffered? Most painful accident? Worst scrape, rash, virus, tear?
Send us your worst in your best limerick or haiku form.
Category III: Grab (the Black) Bag: Miscellaneous Medical Moments
Submit any healthcare-themed poem of any form.
