PFO Closure: A Total(ish) Repair of the Heart

A patent foramen ovale (PFO) is a common birth defect that makes you more likely to have a stroke. A foramen ovale is a hole in the heart, and it's a normal part of how a fetus develops. Foramen ovales normally close after birth.
In PFO, the foramen ovale does not close. While not a problem by itself, this condition allows blood clots that are normally filtered out to remain in the bloodstream and possibly cause a stroke.
About 50 percent of young people who have had a stroke without a clear cause also have a PFO. At UVA, we can close the hole using a minimally invasive procedure. This reduces the possibility of a second stroke and the need for life-long medications.
Watch Scott Lim, MD, talk about PFO closure and how it improve the lives of young people following their first stroke.
PFO Closure Procedure
