A Parent’s Guide to Allergy-free School Lunches

Milk, wheat, soy, egg, fish, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame: These are the most common foods that can cause allergic reactions. Peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish are more likely to cause anaphylaxis, a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. You may notice your child’s school has put restrictions on bringing certain food items for allergy-free lunches.

We’ve enlisted the help of Tegan Medico, a dietitian who specializes in pediatrics, to suggest some allergy-free alternatives that are safe in the cafeteria.

Allergy-free Alternative Lunch Items

Make sure lunches accommodate your child’s specific needs while still providing the nutrients necessary for a healthy and happy student.

“Kid-friendly school lunches can be anything!” says Medico. “All food is ‘kid-friendly’ if it includes balanced and nutrient-dense options that are enjoyable for the child.”

Milk Alternatives

The main nutritional concern of a dairy-free diet is inadequate calcium and vitamin D intake, Medico says. Fortunately, most major brands of alternative milks (e.g., almond, coconut, soy, rice) are fortified with calcium and vitamin D, so they’re convenient substitutes for the dairy-restricted child. One disadvantage is that many varieties are low in calories and protein, which makes them less suitable for children under age 5.

Protein

Every balanced meal needs a protein source. Consider these options if they're safe for your child:

Dairy-based proteins:

Milk

Cheese

Yogurt

Plant-based proteins:

Nuts

Seeds

Legumes

Meat-based proteins:

Beef

Chicken

Turkey

Pork

Egg

Seafood-based proteins:

Fish

Shrimp

Legumes

Beans, chickpeas (garbanzo beans), and lentils provide protein, starch, fiber, and an array of vitamins and minerals for allergy-free lunches. They can help make up protein gaps with dairy, fish/seafood and/or egg allergies. And they’re also a nutritious starch alternative for wheat.

Canned legumes are easy. Dry legumes can be boiled ahead of time and stored for quick additions to salads, salsas, soups, and rice. They can also be seasoned and roasted or pureed and to make dips to pair with sliced vegetables or crackers.

It’s important to note that soy and peanut are legumes, but they're also common allergens.

Whole Grains

Nutrient-dense wheat-free whole grains include: