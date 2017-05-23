The Pros and Cons of the Paleo Diet

The Paleo Diet™ is called the “caveman diet” for a reason. It’s based on the premise that the best foods for us are those that our ancestors ate. That is, no processed foods, dairy or refined sugars. Instead, Paleo followers opt for fresh fruits, vegetables and meat.

In a recent episode of Straight Talk MD, a video series featuring health and wellness tips from cardiologist Brandy Patterson, she discusses the positive and negative aspects of this popular diet trend. Watch the video below to learn more.

