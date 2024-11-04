From Open Heart Bypass Surgery to Marathon Running in 6 Months: Harry's Story of Healing and Hustle

When Harry Landers found himself in the ICU following an open heart bypass surgery, he spotted a whiteboard in the hall. Harry's left main coronary artery had been blocked, which led to testing and surgery at UVA Health.

On that whiteboard was the word “Goals.” He asked his wife, Janis Jaquith, to pick up a marker and write his goal on the board: to run the 2024 Tokyo Marathon.

“He makes me laugh every day. Every day,” says Janis, chuckling about Harry’s ambitious goal. It was a big contrast to Harry lying in bed, recovering from surgery.

But about 6 months later, the UVA Health heart team that performed Harry's heart bypass got a picture in the mail. It was Harry, in Tokyo, at the 2024 marathon.

Racing Against the Odds

There’s a history of heart disease in Harry’s family. But he thought he had it beat – he exercises often. He loves running and trains for marathons. But Harry wasn’t outrunning his creeping coronary artery disease.

“I love training,“ says Harry. “I love running with my friends who are training for marathons with me.” With all of his exercising, he didn't believe he could have the same heart issues he'd seen in his family. “Because I was fit, I assumed that meant that I was healthy. But what's going on inside doesn't necessarily bear any relationship to that.”

Harry had developed atherosclerosis in his left main coronary artery. Atherosclerosis is a buildup of plaque that causes a blockage in the artery and prevents blood from flowing properly.