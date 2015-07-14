New Radiation Guidelines for Prostate Cancer (Podcast Tuesday)

In the past, a prostate cancer patient would typically delay radiation therapy after having his prostate removed. While it was once thought that immediate radiation would cause side effects regarding urinary and sexual function, researchers are now finding that immediate treatment doesn’t contribute to an increased risk of complications. Timothy Showalter, MD explains why this common practice is changing, and why new research means some patients will not delay radiation therapy.
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