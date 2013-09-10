My First Race: The 2013 Women's Four Miler

I am not a runner. But the Charlottesville Women's Four Miler is not just about running. It's a Charlottesville institution, a tradition, a community and almost a rite of passage for women in the area. And more importantly, the race supports the UVA Breast Care Program's efforts to provide the latest and best technologies for the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

This became personal to me when I ran into an old friend on the field after the race, who surprised me by talking about being treated at UVA last year. "They were amazing," she said. I was sweaty, sore and still catching my breath, but after hearing those words, it was all worth it.

[gallery link="file" columns="4"]

Find out more about 3-D mammograms, a new technology that detects breast cancer much sooner than normal mammograms.