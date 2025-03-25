Are You Having MS Symptoms? How to Tell & What to Do

MS diagnosis is a difficult nut to crack. Many MS symptoms are easy to ignore and explain away — by both patients and doctors. That’s why some people suffer for years before getting a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, like actress Selma Blair.

On the flip side, catching MS as early as possible is crucial to prevent or delay disability. Once multiple sclerosis has done its damage, it can’t be reversed. But we have really good medicines to control MS and even better ones on the horizon. These can stop or slow down new or worse symptoms.

So what are the early signs of MS to look out for? What should you do if you think you’re having MS symptoms? We turned to MS expert Robert Shin, MD, for answers.

Decoding MS Symptoms

Nailing down MS symptoms is hard. When you have multiple sclerosis, your body attacks the protective layer covering your nerves (called the myelin sheath). “If you think of anything your brain or spinal cord does, MS can mess that up, basically.”

It’s important to understand that one person’s MS can start differently from someone else’s. For example, MS might attack one person’s vision first while someone else’s starts with weakness and tingling.

Early Signs of MS to Look Out For

If you have MS, here are some of the symptoms you might get:

Vision problems: Double vision, loss of vision, inflammation of the eye nerve (optic neuritis)

Double vision, loss of vision, inflammation of the eye nerve (optic neuritis) Trouble with thinking: Memory problems, difficulty concentrating, brain fog

Memory problems, difficulty concentrating, brain fog Sensory issues: Numbness, tingling, pain, muscle spasms, difficulty balancing, dizziness

Numbness, tingling, pain, muscle spasms, difficulty balancing, dizziness Difficulty with movement: clumsiness, stiffness, speech problems, difficulty walking, weakness

Who Gets Multiple Sclerosis?

For many years, there was a stereotype that multiple sclerosis happened mostly in white women. But that isn’t true, Shin says.