Are You Having MS Symptoms? How to Tell & What to Do

MS diagnosis is a difficult nut to crack. Many MS symptoms are easy to ignore and explain away — by both patients and doctors. That’s why some people suffer for years before getting a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, like actress Selma Blair.
On the flip side, catching MS as early as possible is crucial to prevent or delay disability. Once multiple sclerosis has done its damage, it can’t be reversed. But we have really good medicines to control MS and even better ones on the horizon. These can stop or slow down new or worse symptoms.
So what are the early signs of MS to look out for? What should you do if you think you’re having MS symptoms? We turned to MS expert Robert Shin, MD, for answers.
Decoding MS Symptoms
Nailing down MS symptoms is hard. When you have multiple sclerosis, your body attacks the protective layer covering your nerves (called the myelin sheath). “If you think of anything your brain or spinal cord does, MS can mess that up, basically.”
It’s important to understand that one person’s MS can start differently from someone else’s. For example, MS might attack one person’s vision first while someone else’s starts with weakness and tingling.
Early Signs of MS to Look Out For
If you have MS, here are some of the symptoms you might get:
- Vision problems: Double vision, loss of vision, inflammation of the eye nerve (optic neuritis)
- Trouble with thinking: Memory problems, difficulty concentrating, brain fog
- Sensory issues: Numbness, tingling, pain, muscle spasms, difficulty balancing, dizziness
- Difficulty with movement: clumsiness, stiffness, speech problems, difficulty walking, weakness
Who Gets Multiple Sclerosis?
For many years, there was a stereotype that multiple sclerosis happened mostly in white women. But that isn’t true, Shin says.
Having MS Symptoms?
Our MS experts can help you understand whether MS or a disease like it is behind your symptoms.
People of color are just as likely to have MS. And while it affects more women, men get MS, too.
Unfortunately, there are still healthcare providers who believe the stereotype. This leads to diagnosis and treatment delays in men and people of color with MS.
What about age? MS typically starts between ages 20-50. But no one is too young or old to have MS, Shin says.
What to Do If You Have MS Symptoms
First, don’t panic. Many different conditions can cause symptoms similar to MS.
But also, don’t brush these off. See a doctor and speak up about your symptoms. That includes invisible symptoms or those people can’t see from looking at you — like tingling or memory issues.
And don’t let your healthcare providers dismiss possible early signs of MS, either. See another provider if you have to. “Symptoms like visual issues, dizziness, weakness in the arms or legs — these are things that demand explanation,” Shin shares.
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