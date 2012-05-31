Monthly Roundup: Top Stories from May 2012

?feature=player_embedded&v=7afDZBatcVE"> Watch how to fit your child's bike helmet the right way." data-align="right" data-width="300" width="300" />

May go by too fast?

Here's a quick snapshot of stories you might have missed from UVA Health this past month:





Smart phone doubles as an artificial pancreas

It might sound like something from a sci-fi movie, but it's real life: The first U.S. outpatient test of this technology happened at UVA. And the patient is pretty happy.

America's Top Doctors: 53 of them work at UVA

You might be surprised to find that your orthopedic surgeon or dermatologist is nationally ranked!

Kids hitting the streets?

Watch the video: We showed you how to find and fit the best bike helmet for your kids.

Everything you ever wanted to know about vitamins

We began our vitamin series, covering:

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What was your favorite story from UVA Health in May? Tell us!