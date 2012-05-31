Monthly Roundup: Top Stories from May 2012

YouTube Video
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May go by too fast?
Here's a quick snapshot of stories you might have missed from UVA Health this past month:
Smart phone doubles as an artificial pancreas
It might sound like something from a sci-fi movie, but it's real life: The first U.S. outpatient test of this technology happened at UVA. And the patient is pretty happy.
America's Top Doctors: 53 of them work at UVA
You might be surprised to find that your orthopedic surgeon or dermatologist is nationally ranked!
Kids hitting the streets?
Watch the video: We showed you how to find and fit the best bike helmet for your kids.
Everything you ever wanted to know about vitamins
We began our vitamin series, covering:
- Prenatal vitamins, what you do and don't need
- Children's vitamins, if they matter
- Why you want to get vitamins from food, plus two fabulous recipes that do just that
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What was your favorite story from UVA Health in May? Tell us!
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