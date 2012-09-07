Monthly Roundup: Top Stories from August 2012

We spent this month on the blog...
Answering these questions:
- Meat labels: What do they mean, which should you choose for your health?
- Iliac aneurysms: What are they, are you at risk and how should they be treated?
- Hand Center: Why should you see a specialist now about that carpal tunnel pain?
- Poisoning: How could it happen in your home?
Telling stories about these amazing people:
- UVA faculty training healthcare workers in Rwanda
- A little girl with a congenital heart defect
- Mothers and daughters training for and running the Women's Four-Miler together
- A volunteer's first year helping patients in southwest Va.
Stay tuned!
We've got much more to come in September.
