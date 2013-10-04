Monthly Roundup: September 2013

It was a month of diverse destinations!

cafeteria

We traveled to:

the basement of the health library, where we made a video of our deep dive into the historical collections

a farm in Nelson County, to track the journey of local foods that reach the hospital cafeteria every day

the starting line of the Charlottesville Women's Four Miler, to participate in this annual fundraiser for the UVA Breast Care Program

We also learned about an international online community of anesthesiologists, met Dr. Leigh Cantrell, sampled grilled chicken with chile sauce and bid adieu to our summer intern.

Tell us: Where should we go next?